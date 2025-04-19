TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai urges DMK govt to conduct caste survey

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee is for the conduct of caste survey in the state. It must be done to ensure that welfare schemes reach the right people in correct proportion, TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai said.

Selvaperunthagai said that though the Centre should conduct the caste census, it is his party’s stand that the state governments may go ahead with a caste survey.

Congress is part of the DMK-led bloc in Tamil Nadu.

Census is a subject under the union list of the Constitution. “We are urging that this should be done, we are requesting the Tamil Nadu government to do it. It will ensure that the welfare schemes and benefits reach the right people in right proportion,” he said.