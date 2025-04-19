ISRO to Launch Rocket from Kulasekarapattinam in Two Years: Chairman Narayanan

ISRO Chairman Narayanan has announced a major development. He said that a rocket will be launched from Kulasekarapattinam within the next two years.

Speaking to reporters in Nagercoil, Narayanan shared future plans. He said a space park will be set up at the sunset point in Kanyakumari and the Tamil Nadu government has already allocated land for this project.

He further said that 95% of the required land in Kulasekarapattinam has been acquired. “Within two years, a rocket will be launched into space from there,” he confirmed.

A third launch pad will be built at Sriharikota. The project will be completed in 42 months. A budget of Rs 4,000 crore has been allocated for it, he added.