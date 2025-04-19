CSK signs Brevis as replacement 

Chennai Super Kings have signed young South Africa batter Dewald Brevis for the remainder of the IPL 2025.

The 21-year-old Brevis has been brought in as a replacement for pacer Gurjapneet Singh.

Five-times champion CSK managed to sign Brevis as the replacement since there was one overseas slot left in their roster. Brevis will come into the IPL 2025 on the back of some good form for his domestic side Titans.

MS Dhoni-led CSK will next face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20.