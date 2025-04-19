Not just Amit Shah, no Shah can rule Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin challenges BJP

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has thrown an open challenge to the BJP. He said no force from Delhi can rule Tamil Nadu. His strong words came after BJP and AIADMK joined hands again.

Stalin spoke at a public event in Thiruvallur district and he hit back at Union Minister Amit Shah. Amit Shah had claimed that the BJP alliance would form the next government in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin said, “I challenge him. Tamil Nadu will never yield before Delhi. Not just Amit Shah, no Shah can rule Tamil Nadu.”

He also warned the BJP against using its usual tactics. “Raids and party-breaking tricks won’t work here,” Stalin said. “We will defeat all such moves legally.”

He accused the BJP of underestimating Tamil Nadu. “Don’t fool yourself,” Stalin added. “In 2026, it will be the Dravidian model government again.”