Israeli Prez urges India to deepen ties by working together

“We have a huge respect for the nation of India and its leadership. Israelis love your country. I can only anxiously wait to visit your country and host your President and Prime Minister in Israel,” Herzog told India’s newly appointed Ambassador to Israel J P Singh, who presented his credentials at a ceremony at the President’s Official residence.

“I wish you great success in your term. We can only go from height to height,” the Israeli President said, welcoming India’s new envoy.

He urged India and Israel “to work together on the geostrategic issues, on the strategic issues, getting the hostages back home, preventing Iran (from acquiring nuclear weapons), moving towards peace and inclusion, connectivity and of course enhancing the incredible relations between our people”.

Touching upon areas of cooperation between the two countries, Herzog described the IMEC as the “future of the world”, which has the potential to change the entire geostrategic situation of the globe.

“I think your greatest role will be the IMEC. IMEC is the future of the world, not only the region. The connectivity between Israel and India will change the geostrategic situation in Europe, the United States, the Far East, and Australia. It’s up to you, and I am here to help you,” he said.