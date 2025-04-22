Pope Francis is dead. What’s next?

Vatican, Apr 22: Pope Francis, the 266th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Monday at the age of 88. As the leader of the biggest branch of Christianity, the world’s largest religion, Pope Francis was a spiritual head to 1.4 billion people worldwide. He has guided the Catholic Church with a focus on humility, care, and reform since he became the pope in 2013.
On March 24, Pope Francis suffered an attack of bronchospasm with vomit and inhalation, and a sudden worsening of his health, according to CBS. But signs of improvement followed.
Pope Francis also suffered two episodes of “acute respiratory failure” on March 3, according to the Vatican.
A day earlier, the Pope met two Vatican officials and offered thanks to well-wishers for their prayers and support. He was in hospital for over a fortnight, battling against double pneumonia. He was put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation on February 14.
The death of Pope Francis will set in motion a series of sacred, time-honoured procedures in the Vatican, rooted in traditions that have been followed for decades. These procedures unfold in distinct stages, incorporating established methods and rituals.
Shortly after the official announcement of the Pope’s demise, Vatican officials start the process of confirming his death.
This responsibility typically falls to the Vatican health department and the Camerlengo. The acting cameramano, Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, aged 77, will be tasked with confirming the death and overseeing the initial arrangements.
Once confirmation is complete, it is customary for the Pope’s body to be moved to his private chapel.
There, the body will be dressed in a white cassock and laid in a zinc-lined wooden coffin, underscoring both reverence and continuity of ritual.
Vatican procedures indicate that his mitre and pallium will be respectfully set aside, while his body will be adorned in red vestments, in keeping with longstanding custom.
In a symbolic ritual marking the end of a papacy, the pope’s official signet, commonly known as the “Fisherman’s Ring,” will be ritually broken.
Historically, the camerlengo carries out this task using a special hammer to crush the ring a poignant gesture that prevents any possibility of false use and visually confirms the conclusion of the pontificate.
Once the funeral and burial are complete, the next significant phase is the papal conclave. The conclave is typically convened 15 to 20 days after a pope’s death. During this interim period, the College of Cardinals, which temporarily oversees the Church, will prepare to elect a new pope.
The conclave is expected to be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, 91, the current dean of the College of Cardinals.
Only cardinal electors â€” those under the age of 80, numbering no more than approximately 120 â€” are eligible to participate in the voting process. The election takes place in the Sistine Chapel in a private, highly controlled environment, ensuring that the decision is reached free from external influence.
The dean typically oversees the conclave, but since the Cardinal is over 80, he will not be eligible to vote. In this case, the sub-dean or a younger senior cardinal is likely to take his place.