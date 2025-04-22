Hyundai Motor makes first-ever delivery of EV buses in Japan

The South Korean automaker held a delivery ceremony for the Elec City Town buses with Iwasaki Group in Yakushima, Kagoshima Prefecture. The units were delivered to Tanegashima-Yakushima Kotsu Co. under the Japanese group, reports Yonhap news agency.

The ceremony was attended by around 80 participants, including Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon, Toshiyuki Shimegi, head of Hyundai Mobility Japan Co., and Iwasaki Group President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Yoshitaro Iwasaki.

Chang highlighted the significance of Yakushima’s environment for testing sustainable mobility solutions.

“Yakushima is the kind of special environment where the value of mobility solutions truly shines,” he said. “We hope to present a model of coexistence between environment, technology and the local community.”

Iwasaki expressed hope that the new electric buses would provide a new standard for the region’s transport system.

“We want to make the Elec City Town the new standard for local transportation and achieve a balance between environmental preservation and revitalization of the local economy,” he said.

Hyundai Motor signed a letter of intent with Iwasaki Group in July last year for the supply of the five medium-sized, low-floor Elec City Town electric buses.