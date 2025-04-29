HMD Global to launch Direct-to-Mobile phones in country

In a significant step towards empowering India’s technological landscape, HMD Global, in collaboration with Free Stream Technologies (incubated at IIT Kanpur), Tejas Networks, and other partners, on Monday announced plans to meet the growing demand for Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) phones in India.
The groundbreaking announcement is set to be made at the ‘World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit’ (WAVES) 2025’ here from May 1-4.
D2M technology represents a breakthrough in next-generation broadcasting by enabling the delivery of OTT and live TV, video, audio, and text messages directly to mobile phones without relying on Wi-Fi or internet services.
This innovation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and further strengthens the ‘Make in India’ initiative.