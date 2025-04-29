HMD Global to launch Direct-to-Mobile phones in country

The groundbreaking announcement is set to be made at the ‘World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit’ (WAVES) 2025’ here from May 1-4.

D2M technology represents a breakthrough in next-generation broadcasting by enabling the delivery of OTT and live TV, video, audio, and text messages directly to mobile phones without relying on Wi-Fi or internet services.

This innovation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and further strengthens the ‘Make in India’ initiative.