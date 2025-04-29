Russia declares a ceasefire in Ukraine on May 8-10 

Moscow, Apr 29: The Kremlin on Monday declared a full ceasefire in Ukraine on May 8-10 as Russia celebrates the Victory Day over Nazi Germany.
The truce will start on the midnight of May 8 (2100 GMT May 7) and last through May 10. The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the full cessation of hostilities on “humanitarian grounds” for the Victory Day on May 9.
It comes as US President Donald Trump’s scaled up efforts to broker a peace deal in Ukraine. Until that moment, Putin had refused to accept a complete unconditional ceasefire, linking it to a halt in Western arms supplies to Ukraine and Ukraine’s mobilisation effort.
The ceasefire is taking place on Russia’s Victory Day on May 9th, which marks the end of the Second World War.
Moscow is trying to win back Trump’s favour after the US president said he was “very disappointed” after Russia continued to bomb civilian areas in Ukraine. Trump also said that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to give up Crimea for a peace deal with Russia.
In other news, North Korea has confirmed that their troops had been supporting Putin’s war against Ukraine, for the first time.
Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s Supreme Leader has also added that the deployment meant to “annihilate and wipe out the Ukrainian neo-Nazi occupiers and liberate the Kursk area”.