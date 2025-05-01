Canadian PM Mark Carney wants to make a deal, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is interested in striking a trade deal and plans to visit the White House within the next week. According to Trump, Carney called him on Tuesday following his election win, during which the former offered his congratulations.

“He called me up yesterday – he said let’s make a deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House after a Cabinet meeting. He described Carney as being very pleasant during the conversation and said the Canadian leader would be coming to Washington soon.

Trump also commented on the recent Canadian election, calling the results a “very mixed signal” due to how closely contested the race was, adding that it creates complications for the country.