S Korea to decide on Google’s map data export by Aug

Seoul, May 12: The South Korean government has announced plans to decide by August 11, 2025, on whether to permit Google to export the country's high-precision map data overseas. This decision follows Google's February application to transfer 1:5,000-scale mapping data to its international data centers, aiming to enhance services like autonomous driving, AI development, and smart city planning.

A multi-agency review panel, comprising officials from ministries including Defense, Foreign Affairs, Industry, Science, and the National Intelligence Service, is evaluating the request. The panel operates on a unanimous decision-making basis, meaning any single dissenting vote could block the approval.

Previously, similar requests by Google in 2007 and 2016 were denied due to national security concerns, particularly the potential exposure of sensitive military sites. In its latest application, Google has agreed to blur sensitive locations but has also requested coordinate data for these sites, raising further security apprehensions.

The outcome of this decision could significantly impact South Korea’s digital mapping landscape and its stance on data sovereignty amid global trade discussions.