Xi pushes to reopen Hormuz

Beijing, Apr 21:

Xi Jinping called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure normal global shipping, emphasizing that it should function as an “international waterway.”

Speaking during a phone call with Mohammed bin Salman, Xi said keeping the route open serves the shared interests of regional nations and the wider international community.

This marks Xi’s first public statement since Iran restricted access to the strait amid its conflict with the US and Israel.

The closure, combined with a US blockade of Iranian ports, has triggered global energy shortages, particularly affecting Asia.

China, a major importer of Iranian oil, is increasingly worried about the prolonged conflict and its economic impact.

Xi also reiterated China’s support for regional cooperation, stability, and peaceful resolution of disputes. His remarks carry added weight given China’s diplomatic role in restoring ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia in 2023.

However, renewed hostilities—especially Iran’s actions against regional countries and shipping—have strained that progress.

Separately, China expressed concern over the US Navy’s interception and seizure of a Chinese-linked cargo ship bound for Iran, calling for restraint and respect for ceasefire efforts.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open and safe for navigation, stressing that stability there benefits all nations.

China also responded cautiously to reports of Iranian forces firing on Indian-flagged vessels, again emphasising the need to avoid escalation and ensure maritime safety.

Meanwhile, Iran has vowed retaliation against US actions and signaled it may not join upcoming talks with Washington.

Overall, China is positioning itself as a stabilizing voice, urging de-escalation and the restoration of free passage through one of the world’s most critical energy routes.