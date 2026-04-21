Japan issues advisory on mega-quake risk 

Tokyo, Apr 21:

Japan issued an advisory on Monday for its northern coastal regions after a powerful offshore earthquake raised the possibility of a slightly increased risk of a larger “mega-quake.”

The alert followed a magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck off the coast of northern Japan near the Chishima trough. The warning was jointly issued by the Cabinet Office and the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Officials estimated that there is about a 1% chance of a major mega-quake occurring in the region within the next week.

They stressed that this is not a precise prediction but a precautionary advisory meant to encourage preparedness.

Residents were urged to ensure emergency supplies are ready, such as food, water, and evacuation “grab bags,” while continuing with normal daily life.

The earthquake struck at around 4:53 pm local time at a depth of about 10 kilometres, triggering tsunami alerts across parts of northern Japan.

Waves of around 80 centimetres were recorded at Kuji port in Iwate Prefecture, along with smaller waves in nearby locations.