Sharif calls for peace talks with India amid ceasefire

Islamabad, May 12: In a televised address, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of resolving longstanding disputes with India through peaceful negotiations. Following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement between the two nations, Sharif highlighted the need to address issues such as the equitable distribution of water resources and the Kashmir conflict through dialogue . Islamabad, May 12: In a televised address, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of resolving longstanding disputes with India through peaceful negotiations. Following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement between the two nations, Sharif highlighted the need to address issues such as the equitable distribution of water resources and the Kashmir conflict through dialogue .

Sharif expressed gratitude to international mediators, including the United States, United Kingdom, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Nations, for their efforts in de-escalating tensions. He specifically acknowledged China’s support during this period .

The Prime Minister described the ceasefire as a collective success for the nation and its armed forces, commending the military’s response during the confrontation. He also reiterated Pakistan’s offer to participate in a transparent investigation into the Pahalgam attack, noting that India had not responded to this proposal .

Despite the ceasefire, reports of violations have emerged, with both countries accusing each other of breaches. The international community continues to urge both sides to maintain restraint and engage in constructive dialogue to ensure lasting peace in the region .