Vadakalai-Thenkalai dispute at Kanchi Varadar temple brahmotsavam 

D SUNDAR

Kanchipuram, May 12:

The long-standing dispute between the Vadakalai and Thenkalai sects of Vaishnavism has resurfaced during the Vaikasi Brahmotsavam festival at the renowned Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Kanchipuram.

On the second day of the festival, Lord Varadaraja Perumal was taken on a procession through the main streets of the town in the “Amsa Vahanam.” As per tradition, when the deity arrived at the Gangai Kondan Mandapam, the Vadakalai sect’s Thathachariars chanted the Mantra Pushpam in front of the deity during the ceremonial pooja.

However, the rights of the Thenkalai sect to recite their prabandham hymns in the presence of the deity are currently under judicial review. Despite this, members of the Thenkalai sect attempted to assert their right by singing in front of the deity while the Mantra Pushpam was being recited, causing disruption.

This led to a heated exchange between members of both sects. Devotees witnessing the incident expressed concern and displeasure over the recurring tensions and public arguments between the two groups, which have been marring the spiritual atmosphere of the festival.

The temple authorities are yet to comment officially, but calls for maintaining decorum during the festival are growing louder from devotees and religious scholars alike.