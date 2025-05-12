Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket 

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of a remarkable 14-year journey in the game’s longest format. The 36-year-old made the announcement ahead of India’s upcoming five-match Test series against England, set to commence on June 20.

Kohli’s Test career began in June 2011 against the West Indies in Kingston. Over 123 matches, he amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. As captain, he led India in 68 Tests, securing 40 victories and becoming the country’s most successful Test skipper.

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Kohli expressed his deep connection to Test cricket, stating, “I’ve given everything I had.” He reflected on the personal and professional growth the format had provided him and conveyed gratitude to his teammates and fans for their unwavering support.

Kohli’s retirement follows closely on the heels of Rohit Sharma’s departure from Test cricket, signaling a significant transition period for Indian cricket. With both stalwarts stepping away, the team faces the challenge of rebuilding its leadership and batting core.

Throughout his career, Kohli was known for his aggressive playing style, exceptional fitness, and passionate leadership. His tenure saw India achieve historic milestones, including their first Test series win in Australia and consistent top rankings in the ICC Test standings.

The Times of India

As the cricketing world bids farewell to one of its modern greats, Kohli’s legacy in Test cricket will be remembered for his contributions both as a prolific batsman and an inspiring leader.