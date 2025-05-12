Huge laurels for Indian economy

In an interaction, he said that “I have been around the investment world for decades, and for the first time in my life, I see that the people in Delhi understand economics”.

“India’s rising again. I think that the people in Delhi understand what needs to be done and are trying to do it. And that would be so wonderful for India and for the world. If India can actually open up and have trade with the whole world. You cannot believe how exciting India can be in the future,” said the American investor and financial commentator.