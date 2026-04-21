Trump may travel to Pak for deal with Iran

Washington, Apr 21:

Amid high-stakes diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict, US President Donald Trump is likely to play a direct role in upcoming peace talks with Iran, which are expected to be held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

According to reports, Trump may attend the negotiations either in person or virtually, particularly if both sides move closer to signing a final agreement.

The talks, being facilitated with Pakistan’s mediation, are seen as crucial in stabilising the region after weeks of military escalation and a fragile ceasefire. While US officials have expressed optimism that discussions are “on track,” uncertainty continues over Iran’s participation, with Tehran citing disagreements over US demands and recent military actions.

Tensions have further intensified following incidents such as the US seizure of an Iranian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has condemned as a violation of the ceasefire. This development has cast doubt on the success of negotiations, even as Washington pushes forward with its diplomatic efforts.