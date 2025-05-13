B’desh appoints Tait as bowling coach

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former Australian speedster Shaun Tait as the national team’s pace bowling coach until November 2027. The 42-year-old replaces Andre Adams, who parted ways with the team after a brief and underwhelming stint.

Tait brings with him a wealth of experience both as a former international cricketer and as a bowling coach. A member of Australia’s 2007 World Cup-winning squad, Tait played 59 international matches across formats and picked up 95 wickets with his express pace and raw aggression. In his coaching journey, he has previously worked with Pakistan, West Indies and Afghanistan, gaining valuable insights across cricketing cultures.

Speaking on his appointment, Tait expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Bangladesh set-up during what he described as a “new era” for the team, particularly in the fast-bowling department.