IPL to resume from 17 May

The league was halted on May 8 following the unexpected cancellation of the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. The cancellation was triggered by a serious security scare when Pakistan attempted to violate Indian airspace near Chandigarh, leading to a complete blackout in the stadium. The incident prompted immediate suspension of the tournament for safety reasons.

In its statement, the BCCI said, “BCCI is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season.” The decision comes after several rounds of discussions with central and state security officials to ensure safe conditions for teams, fans, and staff.

The league will resume with a high-profile clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 17. The match will be held in Bengaluru, marking a grand re-opening for the tournament with two of the most popular franchises facing off.

According to the revised schedule, league matches will be held in six cities: Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai. These venues have been chosen after careful consideration of logistics and security readiness.

A total of 17 matches are set to be played in the resumed schedule. Among these, two Sundays will feature double-header matches, adding to the excitement of the tournament. Fans can expect back-to-back action-packed weekends as teams compete for a place in the playoffs.

The venues for the playoff matches, including the final, will be announced at a later date. The BCCI is expected to confirm these based on logistical feasibility and updated security guidelines.

Players have started regrouping with their respective teams, and fans are eagerly awaiting the return of IPL fever. Ticketing details and broadcast schedules are likely to be released in the coming days.

With heightened security arrangements and renewed enthusiasm, the stage is set for IPL 2025 to continue its journey. The BCCI has assured that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the smooth and safe completion of the tournament.