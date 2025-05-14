Trump Hails US-Saudi Ties, Signs $142 Billion Defence Deal in Riyadh

US President Donald Trump began his Middle East diplomatic tour with a high-profile visit to Saudi Arabia, where he signed a massive $142 billion (£107bn) defence agreement with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Speaking on stage in Riyadh, Trump praised the crown prince as “an incredible man” and declared that the US-Saudi relationship is “more powerful than ever.” In a surprise move, he also announced the lifting of US sanctions on Syria, signaling a major shift in policy.

Trump was earlier seen attending a lavish lunch with business magnates, including Elon Musk, as part of efforts to deepen economic and strategic ties in the region. His four-day tour will also take him to Qatar and the UAE.