Justice BR Gavai to be sworn in as 52nd CJI today

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai will be sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) today. The President of India will administer the oath of office and secrecy. Justice Gavai will have a tenure of six months and nine days and is expected to retire on November 23 this year. The incumbent CJI, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, retired on Tuesday.

Justice Gavai will be the first Buddhist to hold the post of CJI.

While interacting with a group of journalists on Monday, he remarked, “It is, however, a coincidence that I am taking oath a day after Buddha Purnima.”

The President of India had, on April 29, appointed Justice Gavai as the next CJI, effective from May 14, 2025. He will be the 52nd person to hold the office.