Convinced India, Pak to let’s have peace: Trump

US President Donald Trump has repeated his claim that Washington “got involved” with India and Pakistan, saying he “didn’t like what was happening” and that he did a “good job” as he “convinced” the two countries “to let’s have peace and let’s go and make trade deals.”

Trump was speaking to Fox News aboard Air Force One after he wrapped up his Saudi Arabia visit on Tuesday. This is the fifth time since Saturday that Trump has claimed that the US brokered the “ceasefire” between New Delhi and Islamabad.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Indian government sources in New Delhi have been maintaining that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. They said no third party was involved.