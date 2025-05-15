Putin to skip peace talks in Turkey

Moscow, May 15: Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the official delegation that will represent Russia in renewed peace talks on the war in Ukraine, scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Turkey. While Putin himself will not participate in the talks, the Kremlin has emphasized the presence of seasoned officials and experts to lead the discussions. Moscow, May 15: Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the official delegation that will represent Russia in renewed peace talks on the war in Ukraine, scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Turkey. While Putin himself will not participate in the talks, the Kremlin has emphasized the presence of seasoned officials and experts to lead the discussions.

Heading the Russian delegation will be Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, who also took part in the early 2022 negotiation rounds following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Joining him are Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, and Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) and Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.