Modi agreed to caste census out of fear: Rahul

The leader of the opposition made the remark at a charged-up interaction with students in Darbhanga district of Bihar, where he defied attempts of the local administration to thwart him from reaching the venue.

“As you all are aware, my car was stopped at the gate (of Mithila University). But I did not relent. I got out and took a circuitous route to reach here on foot,” said the Rae Bareli MP, who launched ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’, a public interaction programme in Bihar where assembly polls are due later this year.