Indo-Pak conflict: Govt to send delegations for diplomatic outreach

The government is planning to send multi-party parliamentary delegations to several countries in the coming days to explain India’s stand on terrorism from Pakistan and the Congress on Friday said it will definitely be part of them.
While there was no official word on the delegations from the government, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh told PTI that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has spoken to the Congress president in this regard.
“The Prime Minister has refused to chair two all-party meetings on the Pahalgam terror attacks and Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister has not agreed to call a special session of Parliament that the Indian National Congress has been demanding to demonstrate a collective will and reiterate the resolution passed unanimously by Parliament on February 22, 1994,” Ramesh said in a post on X.