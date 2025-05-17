Indo-Pak conflict: Govt to send delegations for diplomatic outreach

While there was no official word on the delegations from the government, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh told PTI that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has spoken to the Congress president in this regard.

“The Prime Minister has refused to chair two all-party meetings on the Pahalgam terror attacks and Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister has not agreed to call a special session of Parliament that the Indian National Congress has been demanding to demonstrate a collective will and reiterate the resolution passed unanimously by Parliament on February 22, 1994,” Ramesh said in a post on X.