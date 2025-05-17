India is elated and proud, says PM Modi as Neeraj Chopra breaches 90m mark

India is elated and proud, Modi said on X.

Chopra finally breached the elusive 90m frontier with a 90.23m throw but the trailblazing Indian had to settle for the second place behind Germany’s Julian Weber in a dramatic men’s javelin contest at the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League Meeting series here on Friday.

The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist sent his spear 90.23m in his third attempt to join a list of javelin throwers, led by his current coach Jan Zelezny of Czechia, who have recorded 90m-plus efforts. He became the third Asian and 25th overall to achieve the feat.

Modi said, “A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud.”