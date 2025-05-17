IMF must rethink assistance to Pakistan: Rajnath

In an address to military personnel here, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India does not want that the funding it gives to the IMF should be used directly or indirectly to create terror infrastructure in Pakistan or any other country.

“I believe that in today’s time, any kind of financial assistance to Pakistan is nothing less than terror funding.

“India would like the IMF to reconsider its assistance of one billion dollars to Pakistan and refrain from giving any kind of assistance in future,” he said.

Singh, who arrived at the Bhuj Air Force station in the morning to review the overall security situation, lauded the Indian Air Force for spearheading the campaign against terrorism effectively.