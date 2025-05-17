6 terrorists killed in south Kashmir in 3 days

Security forces turned the focus of their anti-terror operations to specific south Kashmir areas in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack and eliminated six terrorists in the last three days, officials said on Friday.
“The security agencies reviewed their strategy according to the situation in the wake of terror activities in the last one month and our intensified focus was on operations,” V K Birdi, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, said.
The IGP was addressing a press conference with General Officer Commanding, Victor Force, Major General Dhananjay Joshi and CRPF Inspector General Mitesh Jain at the headquarters of the Victor Force here in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Birdi said due to the intensified focus of various security agencies and the coordination between them, two successful operations were conducted and six terrorists killed in the last three days. He termed the elimination of the ultras “significant achievements”.
“These successful operations were possible because of the coordination and synergy among the security and intelligence agencies. We are duty-bound to end any terror activity in Kashmir and we are always ready to stop such acts,” the IGP said.
The encounters took place in the Keller area of Shopian and Nadar area of Tral in Pulwama on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
Three terrorists each were killed in the two operations.
Major Joshi said immediately after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, the security forces designated several areas as focus areas.