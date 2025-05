6 terrorists killed in south Kashmir in 3 days

Security forces turned the focus of their anti-terror operations to specific south Kashmir areas in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack and eliminated six terrorists in the last three days, officials said on Friday.

“The security agencies reviewed their strategy according to the situation in the wake of terror activities in the last one month and our intensified focus was on operations,” V K Birdi, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, said.

The IGP was addressing a press conference with General Officer Commanding, Victor Force, Major General Dhananjay Joshi and CRPF Inspector General Mitesh Jain at the headquarters of the Victor Force here in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.