6 terrorists killed in south Kashmir in 3 days

“The security agencies reviewed their strategy according to the situation in the wake of terror activities in the last one month and our intensified focus was on operations,” V K Birdi, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, said.

The IGP was addressing a press conference with General Officer Commanding, Victor Force, Major General Dhananjay Joshi and CRPF Inspector General Mitesh Jain at the headquarters of the Victor Force here in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.