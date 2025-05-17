Amit Shah Says ‘Operation Sindoor’ Shows Modi’s Strong Leadership 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Operation Sindoor shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong leadership, smart intelligence gathering, and the powerful strength of India’s armed forces. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Operation Sindoor shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong leadership, smart intelligence gathering, and the powerful strength of India’s armed forces.

Shah made this statement while opening a new Multi-Agency Centre in Delhi. This centre is meant for better sharing of intelligence among different security and law enforcement agencies.

He said, “Operation Sindoor was a result of PM Modi’s clear determination, accurate intelligence work by our agencies, and the unbreakable firepower of our armed forces.”

The Multi-Agency Centre, run by the Intelligence Bureau, was first created after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Its main aim is to help different departments share important information quickly to stop threats and protect the country.