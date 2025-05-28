BSNL clocks first back-to-back quarter profits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 280 crore for the January-March quarter, making it the second consecutive profitable quarter after the loss-making telecom major surged out of the red for the first time in the October-December quarter of 2024-25.

BSNL had made a loss of Rs 849 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year. The company’s loss for the full financial year 2024-25 has now been reduced by 58 per cent to Rs 2,247 crore in FY-25 from Rs 5,370 crore in FY-24.

The government-owned telecom major’s total income shot by 10 per cent to Rs 23,427 crore during 2024-25 from Rs 21,302 crore in 2023 -24.

The government’s support through strategic revival initiatives, including spectrum allocation, and capital infusion have played a key role in bolstering the company’s operations.