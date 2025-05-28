India’s exports projected to reach $1 trillion in FY26: FIEO

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Tuesday said the country is projected to reach the export figure of $1 trillion by the end of this fiscal (FY26).

This will constitute merchandise exports at $525-535 billion — a growth of about 12 per cent from last fiscal — and services exports at $465-475 billion, a growth of nearly 20 per cent.

India’s export sector achieved a significant milestone in the fiscal year 2024–25, with total exports reaching a record $824.9 billion, marking a 6.01 per cent increase from the previous year’s $778.1 billion.

Services exports surged 13.6 per cent to $387.5 billion in FY25, driven by strong performances in IT, business, financial and travel-related services.