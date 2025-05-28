Govt eases port restriction for leather exporters 

In a move to facilitate leather traders, the Union Government has removed key procedural restrictions on the export of value-added leather products. Easing port norms will enhance the export of leather from the country and enhance Ease of Doing Business in India.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has issued a Notification No. 15/2025-26 dated May 26, 2026, removing key procedural restrictions applicable to the export of value-added leather products.

This step is expected to reduce compliance burden and improve ease of doing business for exporters, the Commerce Ministry said. Port restrictions have been withdrawn, allowing export of Finished Leather, Wet Blue Leather, and EI Tanned Leather from any port or Inland Container Depot (ICD).