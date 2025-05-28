Political leaders hail conviction of Gnanasekaran

The conviction of Gnanasekaran, a former assistant professor at Anna University, in a high-profile sexual assault case has stirred strong reactions from political leaders across Tamil Nadu.

The Mahila Court in Chennai found Gnanasekaran guilty on 11 charges, including rape and sexual harassment, delivering a decisive verdict that has been hailed by many and questioned by some.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin welcomed the verdict and praised the swift judicial process. “The police acted promptly, and the court delivered justice in just five months. I extend my gratitude to the investigating officers, prosecutors, and the judiciary,” he said in a statement.

However, opposition leaders used the opportunity to raise questions about the handling of the case. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticized the ruling party and questioned why Gnanasekaran was initially released after arrest. “What happened between his arrest and re-arrest? Why were his connections with certain ruling party members not investigated?” he asked, demanding more transparency.

BJP leaders too responded sharply. Former BJP state president K. Annamalai stated that crimes against women must be met with the harshest penalties. “We welcome the verdict and expect the court to give the maximum punishment. Only then will these heinous acts stop,” he said.

Current BJP state president Nainar Nagendran also applauded the court’s ruling and urged the DMK government to ensure Gnanasekaran is given life imprisonment. “The victim must be protected and given compensation. This case is a reminder that justice must not only be delivered but also seen to be delivered,” he emphasized.

The court is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of punishment on June 2. The case has renewed debates over campus safety and accountability within academic institutions. The political storm following the verdict indicates that the issue may have long-lasting repercussions, both legally and politically, in the state.