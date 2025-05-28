Gnanasekaran convicted in Anna varsity sexual assault case

In a landmark verdict, the Chennai Mahila Court has convicted 37-year-old Gnanasekaran on all 11 charges, including rape, sexual harassment, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation, in connection with the December 2024 sexual assault case at Anna University. The sentencing is scheduled for June 2.

On the evening of December 23, 2024, a 19-year-old second-year engineering student was conversing with her male friend on the Anna University campus when they were confronted by Gnanasekaran, a biryani vendor from Kotturpuram. He threatened the couple, claiming to have recorded them in an intimate moment and warned of sharing the footage with university authorities and the victim’s father. After coercing the male student to leave, Gnanasekaran took the female student to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, recording the act on his mobile phone. He then threatened to leak the video unless she complied with his demands.

The victim filed a complaint on December 24, leading to Gnanasekaran’s arrest on December 25. The case was initially handled by the Greater Chennai Police and later transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising senior female IPS officers. The SIT filed a chargesheet in February 2025. Gnanasekaran faced charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rape, sexual harassment, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation, as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act.

The case sparked political controversy when images surfaced showing Gnanasekaran with members of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleged that he held a position within the DMK. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin clarified that while Gnanasekaran was a DMK sympathizer, he was not an official member of the party.

The case also highlighted concerns over data privacy when the First Information Report (FIR) containing sensitive details about the survivor was inadvertently uploaded to the Tamil Nadu police’s public website. The Madras High Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the leak and directed the state to pay an interim compensation of ₹25 lakh to the survivor. However, the Supreme Court later stayed this order.

Following the conviction, Gnanasekaran’s counsel requested leniency in sentencing, citing his mother’s poor health. The prosecution opposed this plea, emphasizing the gravity of the crimes committed. Judge M. Rajalakshmi has scheduled the sentencing for June 2, 2025.

This case has underscored critical issues related to campus safety, victim privacy, and political accountability, prompting widespread public discourse and calls for systemic reforms.