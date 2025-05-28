Reclaim Katchatheevu to alleviate fishermen’s hardships: CM

In a significant address at Thiruvottiyur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin emphasized that reclaiming Katchatheevu Island is the only permanent solution to alleviate the hardships faced by the state’s fishermen.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 13 completed projects worth ₹426 crore, including upgraded fishing harbors, fish landing centers, and seed farms. He highlighted the government’s commitment to the welfare of fishermen, noting that Tamil Nadu has implemented more schemes for fishermen than any other state.

He also mentioned that ₹46 crore has been allocated for the development of government fish farms, and the fishing ban relief amount has been increased from ₹5,000 to ₹8,000. Additionally, loans amounting to ₹1,528 crore have been provided to 1.2 lakh fishermen.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government has passed a resolution to reclaim Katchatheevu to protect the traditional rights of fishermen. He also stated that he has written 76 letters to the Union Government seeking the release of fishermen arrested in Sri Lanka, and so far, 1,300 fishermen have been rescued.

The government is also taking steps to recover the boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen. He concluded by affirming that reclaiming Katchatheevu is the only way to alleviate the sufferings of Tamil Nadu fishermen.