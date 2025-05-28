DMK announces candidates for RS

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday announced its candidates for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for June 19.

In a key move that reaffirms its electoral understanding, the DMK has allotted one Rajya Sabha seat to actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), honouring the alliance commitment made during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Alongside this, the DMK has nominated its Salem district secretary S. R. Sivalingam, party functionary and noted Tamil writer poet Salma, and renominated senior advocate and incumbent MP P. Wilson.

This announcement, made by Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin, also put to rest ongoing speculation about the renomination of MDMK general secretary Vaiko. Despite his hopes, Vaiko was denied a seat, a decision aligned with the friction caused by MDMK’s stance during the 2024 polls, where the party insisted on contesting from Tiruchy under its own symbol. The DMK leadership’s firm stand is widely seen as a message to its allies about the importance of coalition discipline.

While Wilson’s renomination and Sivalingam’s inclusion were largely anticipated, the nomination of poet Salma came as a strategic replacement for outgoing Rajya Sabha MP M. M. Abdullah. Abdullah is reportedly preparing for a more active political role in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, creating room for new faces in the party’s representation at the national level.

Sivalingam’s selection is viewed as a balancing act within the Salem DMK unit, which has often been marred by internal rivalry. With the district’s other two key leaders already serving as a minister and an MP, Sivalingam’s elevation is seen as an effort to restore equilibrium in the local leadership structure.

Overall, the DMK’s choice of candidates reflects a careful political calculation—rewarding allies, maintaining internal balance, and positioning the party for the challenges of 2026.