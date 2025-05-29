Erigaisi hands world champion Gukesh second defeat

World champion D Gukesh finds himself in deep trouble as compatriot Arjun Erigaisi broke through his defences in the second round to move into joint lead, while Hikaru Nakamura stunned Magnus Carlsen in the Armageddon tie-break on an eventful day in Norway Chess here.

Labelled as the favourite in the six-player double round-robin ‘Open’ category, Gukesh is scraping the bottom of the points table having lost the opening two rounds. World No.4 Indian Erigaisi has emerged the joint leader with American Grandmaster Nakamura on 4.5 points.

In an all-Indian tension-filled clash, Erigaisi, playing with white pieces, seized the early initiative but Gukesh’s resilient defence created a somewhat equal endgame.