Gnanasekaran gets minimum life sentence for 30 years

In a significant verdict in the highly sensitive Anna University sexual assault case, a special court in Chennai has sentenced 37-year-old Gnanasekaran, a DMK sympathizer, to rigorous life imprisonment with a minimum term of 30 years.

The case had sparked national outrage due to the heinous nature of the crime and the vulnerability of the victim involved.

The Incident

The shocking incident took place on December 23, 2023, within the Anna University campus in Chennai. A female student was sitting and conversing with a fellow male student when an unknown man approached them. He reportedly threatened the duo, assaulted the male student, and chased him away. He then sexually assaulted the young woman on campus grounds.

This horrific act, committed within the premises of one of Tamil Nadu’s premier educational institutions, triggered widespread condemnation and protests across the country, demanding swift justice.

Investigation and Arrest

Following the victim’s complaint, the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station registered a case and launched an intensive investigation. The accused, Gnanasekaran — a resident of Kotturpuram and operator of a roadside eatery in Adyar — was arrested on December 25, 2023. He was identified as a sympathizer of the ruling DMK party, which drew political attention to the case.

Legal Proceedings

Under the directive of the Madras High Court, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was assigned to probe the case thoroughly. In February 2024, the SIT filed a comprehensive chargesheet comprising over 100 pages, along with more than 70 documentary evidences, in the Saidapet court.

Subsequently, the case was transferred on March 7, 2024, to the Special Mahila Court (Women’s Court) in Allikulam, Chennai, to ensure focused and sensitive handling of the matter.

After months of hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defense, the court concluded the proceedings on May 23, 2025. On May 28, the court found Gnanasekaran guilty of the crime. The sentencing was announced today, June 2.

The Verdict

The special women’s court handed down a life sentence to Gnanasekaran, specifying that it should be no less than 30 years of rigorous imprisonment — a rare and stern punishment that underscores the gravity of the offense.

In addition, the court imposed a fine of ₹90,000 on the convict.

The presiding judge emphasized that no remission, parole, or other legal concessions should be granted to Gnanasekaran during this sentence. However, the court allowed that the period he has already spent in judicial custody since his arrest in December 2023 could be counted toward his sentence.

Public and Legal Impact

The verdict has been widely welcomed as a strong message against crimes targeting women, especially in spaces that are meant to be safe for students and young people. The Tamil Nadu legal fraternity and women’s rights groups hailed the judgment as a victory for justice and a critical milestone in ensuring accountability.

This case stands as a stark reminder of the importance of institutional safety, swift investigation, and judicial resolve in cases of sexual violence. The court’s decision, particularly the denial of remission benefits, reflects a zero-tolerance approach toward such crimes.