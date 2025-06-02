Ukrainian drones strike airbase in Russia

Ukraine has carried out one of its biggest drone attacks on Russia so far. The attack targeted a military base deep inside Siberia, in the village of Sridni. The Russian governor of the Irkutsk region confirmed the attack. It is the first time Ukraine has hit Siberia with drones. Ukraine’s Security Service said they destroyed more than 40 Russian aircraft at several air bases. These included big bombers like the Tu-95 and Tu-22M3, and at least one A-50 early warning plane. A video showed a drone hitting the military base in Irkutsk. Army and civilian responders have already mobilised to tackle the threat, and the source of the drone launch has been blocked, according to an RT report. The operation has been launched under a special operation code-named “Pavutyna” – or “Web” – aimed at degrading Russia’s long-range strike capabilities, according to a Ukrainian publication, Pravda. Ukraine, which lacks Russia’s vast arsenal of missiles, has instead built up a large fleet of attack drones, which it has used to attack Russian military and oil facilities in the past as well. Russia had proposed a fresh round of talks in Istanbul on Monday, a proposal that was accepted by Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a delegation led by his minister Rustem Umerov will be in Istanbul on Monday for talks with Russia. I have also defined our position before the Monday meeting in Istanbul, which includes priorities to reach “a complete and unconditional ceasefire” and the return of prisoners and abducted children, he said on social media on Sunday. @@@@