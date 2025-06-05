Absolutely gutted: Kohli reacts to stampede

RCB star Virat Kohli said he was heartbroken after the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tragic incident happened during RCB’s IPL 2025 victory celebrations in Bengaluru. Kohli posted the team’s statement on Instagram. He also added a personal message. “At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted,” he wrote with a broken heart emoji. The celebration had brought over two lakh fans near the stadium, which can only hold 35,000 people. The event was cut short to just 20 minutes after news of the stampede came in. All RCB players, coaches, and support staff were present. Coach Andy Flower and team mentor Dinesh Karthik also attended. The team had just completed a lap of honour inside the stadium when the tragic news reached them. @@@@