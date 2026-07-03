DMK gears up for by-polls, Stalin holds key consultation

Chennai, July 3:

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has intensified its preparations for the upcoming by-elections in Tamil Nadu, with party president M. K. Stalin holding a crucial consultation with party functionaries in Chennai.

The meeting took place at Anna Arivalayam, where discussions were held with cadre and office-bearers from the Maduranthagam constituency, one of the seats declared vacant. Senior party leaders also participated, focusing on strategy, candidate selection, and strengthening grassroots mobilisation.

The by-elections have become necessary following multiple vacancies in the State Assembly. After the 2026 Assembly elections, the government led by Chief Minister Vijay assumed office.

Subsequently, several AIADMK MLAs resigned and joined the ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), leading to vacancies in Maduranthagam, Dharapuram, Perundurai, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai, and Karur constituencies.

In addition, Chief Minister Vijay vacated the Tiruchirappalli East constituency after taking charge as MLA from Perambalur, bringing the total number of vacant constituencies to seven. The Election Commission is expected to announce the by-election schedule soon.

Having earlier met members of the DMK reorganisation committee, M. K. Stalin is now conducting constituency-level consultations, indicating the party’s focused approach to the by-polls.

Political observers note that these meetings are aimed at consolidating party structure and ensuring a strong electoral performance.

Meanwhile, Vaiko, General Secretary of the MDMK, has announced that his party will not contest the upcoming by-elections in Tamil Nadu.