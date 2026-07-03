HR&CE Minister appeals to public to report temple irregularities

Chennai, July 3:

Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister S. Ramesh has issued an important public appeal, urging citizens across the State to report any irregularities taking place in temples under the department’s control.

In his statement, the Minister highlighted concerns such as malpractices in temple administration, illegal collection of money from devotees, corruption in temple renovation works, and bribery related to employment opportunities in temples. He requested the public to submit complaints with proper explanations and supporting evidence.

The Minister assured that he and his office would personally review all complaints received and take appropriate action to address the issues.

Complaints can be sent via email to: [email protected]

The initiative is seen as a step towards improving transparency and accountability in the administration of temples managed by the HR&CE Department.