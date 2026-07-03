EPS holds key meet on poll defeat & party rebuilding

Chennai, July 3:

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday held a series of district-wise consultations with party functionaries at the party headquarters in Royapettah, focusing on the reasons behind the 2026 Assembly election defeat and future organisational strategies.

The meetings are part of a broader effort by the AIADMK leadership to reassess its electoral performance and strengthen the party structure at the grassroots level. Senior district-level office-bearers are participating in these discussions.

Having already conducted earlier rounds of consultations, Edappadi K. Palaniswami resumed discussions on Friday. He is currently meeting Chengalpattu district functionaries and is scheduled to hold talks with Vellore district representatives later in the evening.

Party sources indicate that the consultations are centred on identifying weaknesses in campaign execution, cadre coordination, and voter outreach, while also charting a roadmap for revival.

In addition to district-level reviews, newly appointed district secretaries and office-bearers are expected to meet EPS as part of efforts to restructure and energise the party machinery.

On Saturday, he is scheduled to meet functionaries from Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts. Earlier, he had completed consultations with cadres from Kanchipuram, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Notably, no announcement has yet been made regarding consultations with Coimbatore, Karur, Villupuram, and Pudukkottai district units.

The meetings assume significance in the backdrop of internal challenges within the AIADMK, as several former ministers and key leaders have recently criticised Edappadi K. Palaniswami and defected to the ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) following the election results.

Political observers view these consultations as a crucial step in stabilising the party and preparing it for upcoming electoral battles, including the anticipated by-elections in the State.