Anbumani meets Ramadoss at Thailapuram amid rift

In what appears to be a significant step toward resolving internal strife within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), party president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss met with his father and party founder Dr. S. Ramadoss at the latter’s residence in Thailapuram on Thursday.

The meeting, which lasted for about 45 minutes, comes amidst heightened tensions between the two leaders over the direction and control of the party.

The father-son meeting is being viewed as a possible thaw in the recent public rift that has rocked the PMK’s leadership. Sources indicate that the two leaders discussed the internal challenges the party is currently facing, including disagreements over appointments, administrative control, and future electoral strategy.

In recent weeks, speculation has been rife about a power struggle between the senior and junior Ramadoss. The situation escalated after Dr. S. Ramadoss held a high-level meeting with the party’s senior functionaries at his Thailapuram home on Wednesday. Following this, the party released a list of new district secretaries—decisions that were reportedly made without the involvement or consultation of Anbumani, leading to murmurs of a divide.

The announcement of the new secretaries was widely interpreted as an assertion of authority by the party founder, triggering debates within PMK circles and among political observers about a potential leadership crisis.

Just days ago, when questioned by reporters about a potential meeting with his son Anbumani, Dr. S. Ramadoss made a cryptic comment: “There are several wonders happening in the world, and more wonders will happen.” While dismissed by some as evasive humor, the statement is now being reexamined in light of Thursday’s unexpected meeting.

While no official statement was issued following the father-son discussion, PMK insiders have described the meeting as “cordial but cautious.” The party’s grassroots cadres—many of whom are loyal to both leaders—are now hopeful that this interaction signals the beginning of a reconciliation process.

“The party needs both Dr. Ramadoss’s ideological vision and Dr. Anbumani’s youthful leadership to stay politically relevant. Any continued rift will only weaken PMK’s position in Tamil Nadu politics,” said a senior functionary who preferred anonymity.

The PMK, traditionally rooted in the Vanniyar community and known for its caste-based mobilization and strongholds in northern Tamil Nadu, has often been steered by Dr. S. Ramadoss’s uncompromising ideology. However, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss has attempted to modernize the party’s image by focusing on issues like healthcare, education, and development—shifting the PMK narrative towards broader appeal, especially among the youth.

This ideological divergence, coupled with reported disagreements over appointments and electoral alliances, is believed to have created a schism in the party’s top leadership.

With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections looming on the horizon, political analysts believe the PMK must present a united front if it hopes to retain its influence and bargaining power in alliance negotiations.

Whether Thursday’s meeting will lead to a full-scale reconciliation or is simply a temporary pause in the ongoing power tussle remains to be seen. For now, party cadres and observers alike are closely watching the developments from Thailapuram, hoping that the two key figures of PMK will find common ground for the greater good of the party’s future.