CM Stalin honours forest rangers

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin lauded forest rangers as the “backbone of our forests” and “heroes safeguarding our environment.”

Addressing a gathering at the Chennai Trade Centre, he emphasized the critical role of forests in sustaining life and the urgent need for collective environmental responsibility.

“Forests are the lungs of our planet,” Stalin stated, highlighting the escalating environmental crises. He expressed pride in distributing appointment orders to new forest rangers, acknowledging their vital contribution to environmental conservation.

The Chief Minister underscored Tamil Nadu’s leadership in environmental initiatives, noting the state’s unique position in implementing extensive conservation programs. He cited the restoration of 1,207 hectares of degraded wetlands and the planting of over 10 million saplings under the Tamil Nadu Green Movement as significant achievements.

Stalin called for public participation in environmental efforts, urging citizens to adopt sustainable practices such as using cloth bags and carrying reusable water bottles. He stressed that while the government can introduce initiatives like the “Meendum Manjappai” (Return of the Yellow Bag) campaign, their success hinges on active public involvement.

“Our children’s future depends on the actions we take today,” he concluded, advocating for a collective commitment to environmental stewardship.