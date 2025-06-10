‘Team India must nail the conditions to do well in Eng’

India are going through a transitional phase following retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and spin ace Ravichandran Ashwin, while fast bowler Mohammed Shami was not picked in the touring party.

Cheteshwar Pujara said each and every player will have to contribute for the team to come up trumps.

“India’s team to England must adapt quickly and play (according) to the conditions. As someone who understands batting in English conditions and team dynamics, I believe discipline, patience and support for each other are crucial,” said Pujara.