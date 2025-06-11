‘AIADMK betrayed farmers in every way’: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched a scathing attack on the previous AIADMK regime, accusing it of betraying farmers in every possible way.

Speaking at the inauguration of an agricultural exhibition in Perundurai, Erode district, Stalin said the AIADMK rule was like weeds growing among crops—disruptive and harmful to agriculture.

Highlighting Erode’s contribution to agriculture, the Chief Minister said, “Known as the turmeric capital of India, Erode ranks 8th in agricultural development in the state. For the first time in Tamil Nadu’s history, our government has presented a separate budget for the agriculture sector.”

Stalin noted that Tamil Nadu had produced 458 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in the past four years under the DMK regime. “It is because of our farmers that we have food and good health. Their hard work ensures people live happily,” he said.

Referring to the DMK’s approach since taking office, he said, “We renamed the Agriculture Department as the Department of Farmers’ Welfare to reflect our commitment. We are not fake farmers who just wear a green shawl for appearance. If a farmer faces a problem, I will be the first to stand by their side.”

In a sharp critique, Stalin said, “Farmers know how weeds sprout among crops. The AIADMK government was like those weeds. It betrayed farmers in every aspect. Think back—didn’t you have to protest for every basic need during their rule?”

He also pointed out that the number of farmer suicides was higher during the previous government’s tenure. In contrast, under the current administration’s ‘Dravidian Model 2.0,’ he said, efforts are being made to protect and support the farming community.

“We need your continued support to take this farmer-friendly government forward,” he concluded.