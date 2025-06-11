AIADMK will form govt under EPS in 2026: Nainar

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran asserted that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will form the government in Tamil Nadu in 2026, with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) as the Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli, Nagendran said, “Over the past 11 years, the Central government has allocated ₹10 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu. Although the elections are still some time away, alliance talks are ongoing. Many parties are likely to join the BJP alliance. There are strong possibilities for a broader coalition.”

He confidently stated, “In 2026, the government will be formed under the leadership of EPS. It will be a government led by the BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu.”

On Kizhadi and Tamil Heritage

Nagendran mentioned that he had personally visited Kizhadi to inspect the ongoing work and assured that, if needed, he would request assistance from the Central Government.

Highlighting the importance given to Tamil language and culture by the BJP, he said, “Prime Minister Modi took Thirukkural to the world by translating it into 63 languages. Tamil Sangams were also held in places like Kasi and Gujarat, which is a matter of great pride. These initiatives reflect the BJP government’s commitment to Tamil language and heritage.”

When asked about the issue of religious fundamentalism, Nainar Nagendran responded, “There is no religious extremism anywhere. No one can come to power solely based on any one religion. Everyone born in India is a Hindu. Hinduism is not a religion but a way of life and a cultural identity.”

He reiterated the party’s stand that Hindutva represents culture and values rather than religious supremacy.