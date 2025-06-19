Rahul turns 55, Wishes pour in from leaders

Birthday wishes poured in for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he turned 55 on Thursday, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge praising him for his dedication to the Constitution’s values and compassion for the millions whose voices often go unheard.

Gandhi, who is a former Congress president and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also received warm greeting from leaders of many INDIA bloc constituents with DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin calling him his brother-in-ideals — “bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose”.

In a post on X, Kharge extended birthday greetings to Gandhi.

“What sets you apart is your unequivocal dedication to the Constitution’s values and your deep compassion for social, political and economic justice for the millions whose voices often go unheard,” the Congress chief said.

Your actions consistently reflect the Congress party’s ideology of unity in diversity, harmony, and compassion. As you continue your mission to bring truth to power and support the last person standing, I wish you a long, healthy, and happy life ahead,” Kharge said.

DMK leader Stalin said, “Warm birthday wishes to my brother-in-ideals, @RahulGandhi – bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose.”

“May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours,” he said on X.

Former Uttar Pradesh leader and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Heartiest congratulations to Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday and best wishes for his inclusive, accommodative and comprehensive socio-political activism!”

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule also greeted Gandhi on his birthday.

“Wishing Leader of Opposition – Lok Sabha, @INCIndia Leader Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) Ji Happy Birthday. Have a Healthy Year Ahead!” she said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav wished Gandhi a healthy, successful, happy, long and prosperous life.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, hailed Gandhi and said his courage to take on fascists without fear, his message of love triumphing over hate, and his farsighted vision for the country’s poor, marginalised and backwards make him the leader that India needs during this “difficult period”.

“I join the entire Congress family and millions across the country in wishing our beloved leader, LOP Sh. @RahulGandhi ji, a very happy birthday!” Venugopal said on X.

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot greeted Gandhi on his birthday and said his sensitivity and commitment towards social justice have given a new direction to political discourse.

“I sincerely wish you great success in the efforts you are making for the progress of every section of society and the changes you expect. I also pray to God that the coming year brings you happiness, prosperity and good health,” he said in his post on X.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hailed Gandhi as the “hope of India”.